Mike Ditka on anthem protests: ‘Get the hell out of the country’

Mike Ditka’s latest comments about kneeling during the national anthem surely will cause a stir on the internet.

The NFL legend is completely against kneeling during the national anthem and even said he’d prohibit it in his new women’s football league if he could.

“If you can’t respect our national anthem, get the hell out of the country,” Ditka said, according to TMZ Sports. “That’s the way I feel. Of course, I’m old fashioned, so I’m only going to say what I feel.”

Players who have opted to kneel during the national anthem, including former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, have said that kneeling during the national anthem has nothing to do with the flag or military. Kneeling during the anthem is about raising awareness for social justice issues and police brutality in America.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who initially said he’d never agree with anyone kneeling during the anthem, changed his stance. Ditka, on the other hand, is sticking to his beliefs, saying:

“You don’t protest against the flag and you don’t protest against this country who’s given you the opportunities to make a living playing a sport that you never thought would happen. So, I don’t want to hear all the crap.”

Ditka is slated to be the chairman of the X League, a women’s tackle football organization that was previously known as the Legends Football League.