Mike Antonellis was ready to take a step closer to streaming on the majo

Sure, Antonellis was on the lookout for a play-by-play job that could get him closer to the major leagues, but he never made that pursuit the short-sighted focal point of the full life he aspired to.

However, this year, when those great players whose exploits he verbally recounted in his professional youth approached or reached the last innings of their careers, Antonellis caught a great opportunity.

After that decade and a half in Portland, Antonellis rose to Triple A this season to join Josh Maurer and Jim Cain as one of the announcers for the Pawtucket Red Sox.

It’s a bigger step than just one more rung on the minor league scale. Pawtucket is known as a pipeline for the big leagues of broadcasters. Nine previous PawSox stations are working in the big leagues, including Don Orsillo (Padres, as you may have heard), Will Flemming (Red Sox radio) and his brother Dave Flemming (Giants).

But circumstances have required Antonellis, now 46, to wait a little longer. The COVID-19 pandemic has put everything on hold, eliminating the minor league season and leaving broadcasters like Antonellis, which called up 2,109 Sea Dogs games, without a ball game to broadcast.

On a personal scale, it would be easy to sympathize. A hard-working and talented announcer takes a late break, he had already applied for PawSox vacancies before, only to have his opportunity stop. But patience has long been one of Antonellis’ attributes. Then you have perspective. And when Antonellis, an Ashland native and Framingham State graduate, tells him that he has found many positives in the situation, it’s easy to believe him.

“Is there frustration? No way. Not at all, “he said.” Maybe it’s because I’m 46 years old, I’m older, I’ve had the privilege of doing it for 23 years. [he began broadcasting minor league baseball in 1997]. Sometimes I think maybe I should be, but I am not. I am very lucky.

“I am back home, and there is something to be said about it, and that beats the job. I live in Grafton, 20 minutes from where I grew up, 20 minutes from my parents’ house, 20 minutes from the new stadium. [in Worcester, where the PawSox will move next season], 20 minutes from my sister and nieces.

“I think about how to get to be at my sister’s house at a when I had never been there before in my life. I want to see my nieces grow, and I don’t regret not spending enough with my parents.

“I have done this 23 years in a row. I have had the opportunity to see more of the family, play more golf. Spend with my mom and dad. They are getting older. So, I want to say that there has been a lot of good in this too “

Even without games to call, Antonellis has kept himself busy. Along with Mauer and Cain, he has just completed a 10 episode documentary on the best games in PawSox history.

“It was a two and a half month process of doing tons of interviews and writing scripts,” said Antonellis. “I’ve been producing them and it took me 40 to 50 hours a week to do all of that.”

As PawSox has devised other ways to generate revenue in its non-baseball season, Antonellis said he was fortunate to learn from many of the team’s 40 full- employees, including executives Larry Lucchino and Dr. Charles Steinberg.

What has he learned?

“I learned how to be a waiter,” he said with a smile.

In early June, the PawSox launched the “Dinner at the Diamond” concept, in which the team’s staff served dinner, mainly bowling food, but also lobster rolls and empanadas, to fans at tables set up in the countryside. The idea was so successful that 25 other ball clubs have done something similar, and the waiting list for dinner at McCoy Stadium has more than 3,000 names.

Alex Richardson serves diners at McCoy Stadium, the home of the Pawtucket Red Sox for 50 years, on Father’s Day, June 21, 2020, in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. The stadium was turned into a makeshift restaurant this summer. (Cody O’Loughlin / ) CODY O’LOUGHLIN / NYT

“It was fantastic,” said Antonellis. “He’s busy and it’s a great opportunity to meet some fans and talk about baseball, because we all miss him.” It has been a different experience and I have also learned a lot through it. I’m enjoying it. “

While the PawSox won’t be playing a game in 2020, its final season in Rhode Island, there are baseball issues to keep Antonellis and his colleagues busy. The Red Sox “taxi squad” is working on McCoy, and once they start playing games within the gang soon, the plan is for broadcasters to call them for the team’s live streams on YouTube and Facebook.

Even without actual games to call, there are reminders for Antonellis of the legacy of PawSox stations and his closest proximity to the major leagues.

“There is something called Championship Way in the lobby near the Pawtucket offices,” said Antonellis. “There is a giant image with the photos of all the stations that are in the big leagues. It is inspiring and great. It is great to be someone following that tradition here.

“But if I don’t make it to the big leagues, I will never feel like my career is a failure.” I look at the moment and always try to appreciate it. I think you will be preparing for a big crash by thinking that there is only one way to measure success.

“Yes, it would be difficult to stay in this for so long and not think about it, but once you’re making games, it’s exciting and it’s a show no matter the level.” I mean, how lucky am I? How many New England affiliates are there? Three? And I’ve had two of those jobs, with Portland and now Pawtucket. Pretty lucky, I’d say. “