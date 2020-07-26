Michael Vaughan avoids naked bet over Rahkeem Cornwall, cricket news

Former England captain Michael Vaughan escaped having to fulfill a ‘naked’ bet made over West Indies cult hero Rahkeem Cornwall during the series-deciding third Test.

Before Stuart Broad dominated with the ball in the first innings and helped bowl out the visitors for 197, Cornwall came to the crease needing to deliver a career knock and help the West Indies stay alive in the deciding Test at Old Trafford.

With Cornwall’s appearance in the Test series quickly gaining ample attention in world cricket due to his unique 140kg, 6-foot-6 cricket physique and undeniable skills, Vaughan bought in to the fairytale too.

“If Rahkeem Cornwall gets a century I’ll break the COVID rules and go shake his hand on the pitch… naked,” Vaughan said on BBC.

Despite knocking Broad for four with a beautiful stroke down the ground to get off the mark, Cornwall’s innings unfortunately didn’t last long, dismissed LBW to Broad for 1just 0 runs.

Vaughan wasn’t the only cricket fan caught up in the love for Cornwall during the Test though.

Later on day three during England’s second innings at 1-160, Cornwall was unlucky not to get a wicket with Rory Burns caught on the pads and given not out.

However had Cornwall reviewed, HawkEye showed Burns would have been out LBW.

Burns went on to score 90 runs and England declared moments later at 2-226 to send out the West Indies.

At 2-10 in their second innings, the West Indies need 389 runs to win with two days left of play in the Test, but the weather could prove to be their saviour with rain possible in Manchester on day four.

“West Indies could be all gloom and doom but someone in that dressing room should think they can play a brilliant innings to save this match, especially if the rain interrupts a lot of play tomorrow,” West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite told BBC.