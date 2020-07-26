Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin blasts ARC system after late score review blunder proves costly

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin has offered a scathing review of the AFL’s score review system, after a costly review in the final quarter of his side’s loss to Brisbane.

With just over two minutes remaining and the Lions holding a four-point lead, Demons defender Jake Lever marked an errant shot at goal from Lachie Neale and appeared ready to switch the play to the other side of the ground where his teammates had overlapped.

However, just as the Demons were about to make a break for it, Lever was called back as the goal umpire was unsure whether he had juggled the ball over the line.

After replays showed that Lever had cleanly marked the ball, he was allowed to take the kick, but by that time Brisbane had been able to set up their defensive zone.

Two different angles showed that Lever clearly marked the ball before it fully crossed the goal line (Fox Footy)

While Goodwin admitted that the review wasn’t the only reason for his side’s 7. 11. (53) to 7. 7. (49) loss at Metricon Stadium, but urged the AFL to look at the score system.

“I’m not quite sure how the score review works,” he said.

“We’ve got this fancy ARC system, but it halted momentum in the game, and I don’t think that’s what it was brought in for. Clearly we were out and we had our opportunity.

“It’s not the reason why we lost the game, but it certainly didn’t help late in the game.

Brisbane Lions captain Dayne Zorko walks off with his team after the thrilling four-point win (Getty)

“Hopefully we get the ARC system better. It’s nice and fancy but it’s not doing much.”

After falling behind by as much as 20 points in the third quarter, Goodwin’s men launched a spirited fourth-quarter comeback, kicking three unanswered goals in the final quarter to give themselves a chance to win.

Brisbane’s efforts were once again led by Lachie Neale, who finished with 33 disposals, while Charlie Cameron was a livewire up forward with two goals.

The result leaves Brisbane in second spot on the ladder, with just percentage splitting it with the top-placed Port Adelaide, while Melbourne is 13th with a game still in hand.