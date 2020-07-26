Maple Leafs legend Shack dies at 83 By





Eddie Shack, who won four Stanley Cups with the Maple Leafs, died Saturday night in a Toronto hospital following a battle with cancer. He was 83.

Nicknamed “The Entertainer” for his colorful personality, Shack was a four-time Stanley Cup winner with the Maple Leafs in 1962, 1963, 1964 and 1967. Shack, in fact, was credited with scoring the Cup-winning goal against the Detroit Red Wings in 1963 after the puck deflected off his backside and into the net.

“Eddie entertained Leafs fans on the ice for nine seasons and for decades off of it. He will be greatly missed,” the Maple Leafs posted Sunday on Twitter. “Our thoughts are with his family.”

Shack recorded 465 points (239 goals, 226 assists) and 1,431 career penalty minutes in 1,047 career NHL games with the Maple Leafs, New York Rangers, Boston Bruins, Los Angeles Kings, Buffalo Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins. He added six goals, seven assists and 151 penalty minutes in 74 career playoff contests.

Statistics aside, the three-time All-Star was known for his trademark cowboy hat and luxurious mustache. His larger-than-life personality enabled him to carve out a second career, that of a television pitchman.

“He was around when I first joined the Leafs in 1970, and I can tell you he came by the nickname ‘The Entertainer’ honestly,” Hockey Hall of Fame center Darryl Sittler said, per NHL.com “He was so much fun. We used to go snowmobiling together. Never a dull moment. He’ll be missed.”

