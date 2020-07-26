Man suffers suspected heart attack while at sea, survives 9 days without medical assistance

A 58-year-old man had to be taken to high care after suffering a suspected heart attack at sea.

A man survived a suspected heart attack while at

sea.

He was said to be at sea for nine days before

receiving hospital assistance.

The 58-year-old was transferred to high care at a

Cape Town private hospital for treatment.

A man is receiving medical assistance after

suffering a suspected heart attack while at sea, paramedic services said on

Saturday night.

“A 58-year-old man has finally been

transferred to hospital after enduring nine days at sea following a suspected

heart attack,” ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said in a statement.

He said the man was aboard a fishing vessel

travelling from Tristan da Cunha, in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean,

“when he is believed to have suffered the Acute Myocardial

Infarction”.

“ER24 paramedics were dispatched to the Cape

Town harbour following the request for a transfer from a private hospital in

the area. Arriving just before 21:00, paramedics reported that the patient was

in a stable condition and lucky to have survived”.

Campbell said he was transferred to high care for

treatment.