Man suffers suspected heart attack while at sea, survives 9 days without medical assistance

A 58-year-old man had to be taken to high care after suffering a suspected heart attack at sea.
- A man survived a suspected heart attack while at
sea.
- He was said to be at sea for nine days before
receiving hospital assistance.
- The 58-year-old was transferred to high care at a
Cape Town private hospital for treatment.
A man is receiving medical assistance after
suffering a suspected heart attack while at sea, paramedic services said on
Saturday night.
“A 58-year-old man has finally been
transferred to hospital after enduring nine days at sea following a suspected
heart attack,” ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said in a statement.
He said the man was aboard a fishing vessel
travelling from Tristan da Cunha, in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean,
“when he is believed to have suffered the Acute Myocardial
Infarction”.
“ER24 paramedics were dispatched to the Cape
Town harbour following the request for a transfer from a private hospital in
the area. Arriving just before 21:00, paramedics reported that the patient was
in a stable condition and lucky to have survived”.
Campbell said he was transferred to high care for
treatment.