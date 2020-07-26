Man City vs Real Madrid Champions League clash exempt from UK Government’s Spain quarantine rules | Football News





Manchester City vs Real Madrid is scheduled to take place at the Etihad Stadium on August 7

Manchester City’s second-leg clash with Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League will be exempt from the re-imposed 14-day quarantine rule on travellers from Spain, the UK government has confirmed.

The DCMS (Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport) has told News that the current guidelines remain in place for enabling selected elite international sporting events to take place this summer.

They stipulate that “exempted individuals will live and work in controlled “bubbled” environments behind closed doors,” and that this applies to “sports stars, event officials, coaches, medics, mechanics and incoming members of the media”.

City’s re-arranged second leg with Real Madrid is set to go-ahead on August 7 at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s side are 2-1 up in the tie thanks to second-half goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne in the first leg at the Bernabeu on February 26.

Uefa has told News that their current guidelines on fixtures being played at original home venues for the quarter-finals of the competition still apply, and that “travelling is possible without restrictions for the visiting clubs”.

However, their protocols for completing the Champions League and Europa League campaigns, released on July 9, also states that the venues could still be changed if it is necessary to do so.

“UEFA will continue to monitor the situation and reserves the right to reassign any such matches to the venues of the final tournament of the relevant competition should new events occur that would make it impossible to play one or more matches at the original venues,” an official statement read.

As per an announcement from the Department for Transport on Saturday evening, the government has added Spain to its list of ‘at-risk’ countries, and travellers from Spain, the Canary Islands and Balearic Islands, and Britons returning from visits there will now have to self-isolate for two weeks once they reach the UK.

Spanish authorities have warned that the country could be experiencing a ‘second wave’ of coronavirus, and on Friday, 922 infections were recorded there, officials are tracking more than 280 active outbreaks across the nation.

Latest figures show there have been a total of 28,432 deaths recorded in Spain as a result of COVID-19.