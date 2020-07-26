Lou Williams will miss two games due to 10-day quarantine for strip club visit

Unfortunately, entering that establishment could have exposed Williams, and therefore any of his teammates, coaches and other personnel in the Orlando bubble.

Williams, 33, is averaging 18.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists on 48 percent shooting from the field this season. He’s also a three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner and a key player on the Clippers’ roster.

Given the team’s overall roster depth, the Clippers may end up being just fine without Williams for two games, assuming he tests negative twice and is allowed to return after his 10-day quarantine. However, they will certainly miss his consistent production.