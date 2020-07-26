Lou Williams will miss two games due to 10-day quarantine for strip club visit

Williams broke the NBA’s Orlando bubble by going into Magic City strip club on Thursday night.
ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne broke the news that Williams was photographed at the club by rapper Jack Harlow, who quickly deleted the post on Instagram. She also reported that Williams did admit he was at Magic City “for a short time” on Thursday night while he was away on an excused absence.
For what it’s worth, Williams himself has tried to downplay the incident, writing on Twitter that Magic City is his “favorite restaurant.”
Unfortunately, entering that establishment could have exposed Williams, and therefore any of his teammates, coaches and other personnel in the Orlando bubble.
Williams, 33, is averaging 18.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists on 48 percent shooting from the field this season. He’s also a three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner and a key player on the Clippers’ roster.
Given the team’s overall roster depth, the Clippers may end up being just fine without Williams for two games, assuming he tests negative twice and is allowed to return after his 10-day quarantine. However, they will certainly miss his consistent production.