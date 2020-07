Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger has been raising funds through a GoFundMe account to help the fight against COVID-19.

On Sunday, he made an announcement on Twitter, thanking “everyone who generously donated to my COVID-19 fundraising effort.”

Through his GoFundMe account and private donations, Ehlinger raised “approximately $200,000” and will be able to provide over 150,000 meals while helping “many other people/organizations.”