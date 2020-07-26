Liam Ryan shares an emotional hug with family and teammates after the Eagles dominate Collingwood

West Coast forward Liam Ryan was overcome with excitement after his team’s impressive victory over Collingwood, a game in which Ryan played just days after his nephew’s death.

Ryan flocked to social media during the week with a heartbreaking post tribute after his eight-year-old godson and nephew tragically died while riding a bike to school.

After the Eagles’ win on 18. 3. (111) through 6. 9. (45), Ryan walked to the stands at Optus Stadium, before sharing an emotional hug with a family member.

The 23-year-old was visibly excited when his west coast teammates came to hug him after the victory.

Liam Ryan is hugged by his teammates after kicking a goal during the victory over the Magpies (Getty)

After having doubts about playing the game due to the tragedy, Ryan enjoyed a strong game, finishing with 15 dispositions and eight marks to accompany a goal.

The high-flying forward pointed to the sky after kicking his only goal of the match, during an incredible Eagles race that stunned the magpies.

Entering the game without the likes of Jordan from Goey and Steele Sidebottom, Collingwood was rocked after captain Scott Pendlebury retired late after the team’s pregame warmup.

Despite Pendlebury’s absence, Collingwood left the burning doors, leading by 14 points in the first trade, but scored just two goals for the remainder of the game as the Eagles racked up 16 majors on their own.

Josh Kennedy was unstoppable with seven goals against Collingwood (Getty)

Veteran forward Josh Kennedy presented a vintage forward performance, finishing with seven consecutive goals, while young great Oscar Allen added three majors.

Offseason star recruit Tim Kelly also continued to enjoy his return to Perth, playing his best game since moving to the West Coast.

Kelly finished with 30 dispositions and scored a goal while operating with a ridiculous 90 percent elimination efficiency.

The victory catapults the west coast to fifth place on the ladder, while Collingwood fell to seventh place, and his percentage took a big hit after the loss.