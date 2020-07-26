Leicester City vs. Manchester United live stream: How to watch the Premier League match online from anywhere

Arguably the pick of final Premier League games of the season on Sunday is this winner-takes-all clash at the King Power Stadium. Which team will secure Champions League football? Read our guide below to find out how to get a reliable live stream of Leicester City vs Manchester United.
The home side had looked almost guaranteed a top-four finish when the league returned to action from lockdown in June, but a disastrous run of results since the restart are now outsiders to hit that target.
Leicester find themselves in fifth behind United in third and Chelsea in fourth. With just one point separating the three, a defeat for the Foxes would end their dream of a return to European football’s biggest tournament, an eventuality that would be devastating for Brendan Rodgers’ men having played so well for three quarters of the campaign.
The scenario could have been worse for the Foxes, were it not for Man United’s slip up against West Ham in midweek, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils fortunate to secure a point against an impressive Hammers side.
United had been on a superb run of results post lockdown, but following their defeat to Chelsea in the Cup last weekend, coupled with the stalemate with West Ham, Reds fans will be fearing that United have run out of steam on the final straight.
It looks set to be a cracking game – read on to find out how to watch the match no matter where you are in the world.
Leicester City vs Manchester United: Where and when?
Sunday’s match takes place behind closed doors at the King Power Stadium. As with all Premier League matches on the final day of the season, the match kicks off at 4pm BST local time.
That makes it an 11am ET, 10am PT, start for folks tuning in from the US, and a 1am AEST kick off on Thursday morning for folk tuning in from Australia.
Watch Leicester City vs Manchester United online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this match further down in this guide. If you’re intent on watching Leicester City vs Manchester United, but find yourself away from home then you’ll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it’s likely to be geo-blocked.
That’s where using one of the best VPN (Virtual Private Network) options can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN’s are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick,
Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN
now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Leicester City vs Manchester United. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch Leicester City vs Manchester United online in the US exclusively on NBCSN
NBC has exclusive broadcast rights to the 2019/20 Premier League season.
Kick-off for Leicester City vs Manchester United is at 11am ET, 8am PT, with live coverage on NBCSN.
If you find yourself unable to access NBC’s coverage because you’re out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, ExpressVPN as outlined above, remains one of the best services currently out there.
In most areas of the U.S., you’ll be able to watch the remaining Premier League fixtures via Sling’s Blue package. Sign up now and get free TV for 3 days.
From $30 at Sling
How to stream Leicester City vs Manchester United live in the UK
Sunday’s match will be available to watch Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage from the King Power beginning at 3.30pm BST ahead of a 4pm kick-off.
If you’re not a Sky subscriber, you can still easily watch Leicester City vs Manchester United online or on TV. That’s because of Sky’s excellent value streaming offshoot, Now TV.
A Now TV Sports Pass will also get you access to all Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 a day – though the Monthly Pass is much better value. It will let you watch all of the Premier League matches aired by Sky for the rest of the 2019/20 season – plus all the PGA Tour golf, Test cricket and Formula 1.
How to stream Leicester City vs Manchester United live in Canada
DAZN is the rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada and will be showing all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Leicester City vs Manchester United, with kick-off set for 11am ET, 8am PT.
The online only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you’ll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.
Live stream Leicester City vs Manchester United live in Australia
If you’re planning on watching Leicester City vs Manchester United in Australia, then you’ll need to be an Optus Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the Premier League Down Under.
Kick-off in Australia is at 1am AEST in the early hours of Monday morning.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.