Leicester City vs. Manchester United live stream: How to watch the Premier League match online from anywhere

Arguably the pick of final Premier League games of the season on Sunday is this winner-takes-all clash at the King Power Stadium. Which team will secure Champions League football? Read our guide below to find out how to get a reliable live stream of Leicester City vs Manchester United. The home side had looked almost guaranteed a top-four finish when the league returned to action from lockdown in June, but a disastrous run of results since the restart are now outsiders to hit that target. Leicester find themselves in fifth behind United in third and Chelsea in fourth. With just one point separating the three, a defeat for the Foxes would end their dream of a return to European football’s biggest tournament, an eventuality that would be devastating for Brendan Rodgers’ men having played so well for three quarters of the campaign.

The scenario could have been worse for the Foxes, were it not for Man United’s slip up against West Ham in midweek, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils fortunate to secure a point against an impressive Hammers side. United had been on a superb run of results post lockdown, but following their defeat to Chelsea in the Cup last weekend, coupled with the stalemate with West Ham, Reds fans will be fearing that United have run out of steam on the final straight. It looks set to be a cracking game – read on to find out how to watch the match no matter where you are in the world. Leicester City vs Manchester United: Where and when? Sunday’s match takes place behind closed doors at the King Power Stadium. As with all Premier League matches on the final day of the season, the match kicks off at 4pm BST local time. That makes it an 11am ET, 10am PT, start for folks tuning in from the US, and a 1am AEST kick off on Thursday morning for folk tuning in from Australia. Watch Leicester City vs Manchester United online from outside your country We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this match further down in this guide. If you’re intent on watching Leicester City vs Manchester United, but find yourself away from home then you’ll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it’s likely to be geo-blocked. That’s where using one of the best VPN (Virtual Private Network) options can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there. VPN’s are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick,

Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN

now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN

No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Leicester City vs Manchester United. Get in on this deal now!