Leak details specs for Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+

Details about Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ have leaked online, including information about the devices’ specs.
WinFuture reports that the Galaxy Tab S7’s display size is 11-inches with a 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution, and the S7+’s display measures 12.4-inches with a 2800 x 1752 pixel resolution. It’s interesting to note this is the first time Samsung has offered tablets in a series with two sizes.
The tablets are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865+ and have 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The S7 has a 7040mAh battery, while the S7+ has a 10,090mAh battery. They will both also be available in 5G-compatible versions.
The leaks reveal that both of the new Samsung tablets will come with an improved S-Pen stylus, which is said to mimic the feel of a real pen.
Further, the cameras on the devices are expected to be quite powerful for tablets. There are two camera sensors on the back of both models each with a resolution of 13 and five megapixels.
Both versions of the tablet will come in Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze or Mystic Silver.
There isn’t any information about price or availability, but it’s possible that Samsung may reveal the devices at its digital Unpacked event on August 5th.
Source: WinFuture