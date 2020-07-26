Kylin Hill gets key to city in hometown for role in flag change

Mississippi State star running back Kylin Hill made a bold statement last month that ultimately helped spur the state of Mississippi to change its flag.
To honor him for his role in this monumental change, his hometown of Columbus presented him with the key to the city.
Hill took to Twitter expressing his joy at being given the key to Columbus, Mississippi:
Back on June 22, 2020, Hill took to Twitter with an ultimatum responding to Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, who was against changing the state flag, which previously bore an emblem of the Confederate flag.
Hill made it clear that, without change, he wasn’t going to “be representing this State anymore.”
Then on June 28, the state’s lawmakers voted to change the flag.
Per the Associated Press:
“Mississippi lawmakers voted Sunday to surrender the Confederate battle emblem from the state flag more than a century after white supremacist legislators adopted the design a generation after the South lost the Civil War. Spectators in the Capitol cheered and applauded after the votes in the House and Senate.”
Hill, like many others, was pleased.
This young man had a lot to do with the push to make the change to the state flag, and now he has been properly recognized for his efforts.