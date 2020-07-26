Kriti Sanon posts an emotional note after watching Dil Bechara

Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput were rumoured to be dating at a time, however, the two went their separate ways later. But on hearing about the demise of the actor, Kriti was one of the few celebs who reached first for his last rites. Kriti has ever since been posting about how tough it is for her to accept the fact that Sushant has passed away. Today, she took to Instagram to post a video of him with his stills from his last film Dil Bechara and penned an emotional note with it.

She captioned the post as, “Its not Seri! And it will never sink in..This broke my heart..again..In Manny, i saw YOU come alive in so so many moments.. i knew exactly where you had put in a bit of yourself in the character..And as always, your most magical bits were your silences.. those bits where you said nothing and yet u said so much! [email protected] I know this film will always mean a lot more to you than what we had thought.. you made us feel too many emotions in your first! Wish you and @sanjanasanghi96 a beautiful journey ahead!” Check out the post below…

