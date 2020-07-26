Kevin Garnett would head basketball ops if his group buys Wolves?

We’re beginning to learn more about Kevin Garnett’s reported effort to buy the Minnesota Timberwolves.

As has been widely reported, Garnett is said to be part of a group exploring the purchase of both the Timberwolves and the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx from current owner Glen Taylor. The franchise icon is backed by multiple investors in his effort.

According to Charley Walters of the Pioneer Press, Garnett is being backed by two billionaires from California and another from Florida. Garnett himself is putting $200 million of his money into the bid, and if the group is successful, he would lead Minnesota’s basketball operations and have authority to name the general manager and head coach of the team.

This arrangement would have some similarities with what the Miami Marlins have done. Derek Jeter was not the primary investor, but was put in charge of the team’s baseball operations when his group successfully purchased the team.

As exciting as Garnett’s possible return might be for Timberwolves fans, it’s far from a guarantee his group is ultimately successful in its bid to buy the franchise. In fact, it might not even be the favorite right now.