Kenya arrests two police officers after “shooting incident” and launches investigation by





NAIROBI () – The Kenya National Police Service arrested two police officers and launched an investigation after “a shooting incident” in eastern Garissa County, the police service said on Sunday.

The Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA), an agency created to investigate cases of police brutality, also sent its investigators to Garissa, it said Saturday night.

The national police service said two officers had been arrested “in an shooting incident at the Soko Ng’ombe market in Garissa township” and that the inspector general had ordered an investigation.

“The inspector general also ordered the criminal investigations directorate to carry out forensic analyzes of the firearms used by the officers,” he said.

Garissa’s Member of Parliament Aden Duale said in a Twitter post that the police had shot dead Aden Abdi Madobe and Muhiyadin Adow Shibin on Saturday during a “arrest mission.” He did not elaborate.

International activists have expressed concern about police behavior in the East African nation, including during closure restrictions.

The human rights group Amnesty International said that the Kenyan police had killed at least 100 people in 2020, with 21 related to COVID-19 confinement offenses, such as curfew or mask offenses.