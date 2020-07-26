Kelsey Grammer Says Daughter Is Fine Following Reports of Knife Attack

WENN

The ‘Frasier’ actor has broken his silence shortly after daughter Spencer Grammer was allegedly slashed with knife for trying to break up a fight in a restaurant.

Kelsey Grammer‘s actress daughter Spencer is “fine” after becoming embroiled in a restaurant fight in New York on Friday night (24Jul20).

The 36-year-old “Rick and Morty” star was eating at The Black Ant in the East Village when a man who appeared to be drunk was turned away as he tried to get a table at the restaurant at about 11.30 P.M.

Onlookers told the New York Post’s gossip column Page Six he launched into an “unhinged tailspin” when informed the restaurant was closing, and began arguing with employees and several customers, when Spencer and her dinner partner, Jan Phillip Mueller, intervened.

Despite initial reports stating Spencer was slashed in the right forearm while Mueller was caught in the back with a knife, and both were taken to the nearby Bellevue Hospital for treatment, Kelsey told People she “was not slashed” during the incident.

“There are elements of truth to the story but Spencer was not slashed; she is fine,” the actor confirmed.

“While trying to intervene in an altercation the perpetrator struck a victim in the right lower back, causing a laceration. The complainant was removed to Bellevue Hospital. No arrests have been made,” a spokesperson for the New York Police Department added.