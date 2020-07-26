Kate Garraway left shaken after tyre blows out on motorway as police come to the rescue

Kate Garraway has been left shaken after a tyre on her car blew out on motorway.

The GMB host, 53, took to Instagram on Sunday to thank police for coming to the rescue during her first family trip without husband Derek Draper, 52, and unveiled the alarming damage to the wheel, which had been left in tatters.

Sharing a photograph of herself standing with the police who’d rescued her – as well as her two children Darcey, 14, and Billy, 11 – Kate explained to her followers what had occurred.

Kate wrote: ‘Thanks to our amazing saviours Liz & Mark from @kentpoliceuk who rescued me after a full tyre blow out on the motorway!!!

‘Never had one before – utterly terrifying. Managed to keep control of car but couldn’t get off motorway as no hard shoulder & when the AA said they couldn’t come for an hour, then rang after half an hour to say might still be an hour had no choice but to call the police.

‘They were so brilliant and got us to safety and we are now on way home in taxi, shaken but safe, tow truck on way to car.

‘It’s first have taken kids out without Derek too , but we are safe and will update you fully on @gmb with @benshephardofficial tomorrow from 6 a.m.’