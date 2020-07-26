Kate Garraway in ‘terrifying’ near-miss car crash on motorway

Kate Garraway has revealed she was in near-miss car crash after a terrifying tyre blow-out on the motorway.

The Good Morning Britain presenter was driving her two kids on the first family outing without husband Derek Draper when she was left stranded in high-speed traffic.

Kate, 53, took to Instagram to thank police for coming to the rescue as she admitted she was left feeling “shaken” after the “utterly terrifying” ordeal.

It comes as Derek still remains in intensive care as he slowly wakes from his coma following his battle with coronavirus.







(Image: Kate Garraway/Instagram)



The presenter posted a photo of her car’s burst and badly damaged tyres alongside one of herself with the two police officers who helped.

She wrote: “Thanks to our amazing saviours Liz & Mark from @kentpoliceuk who rescued me after a full tyre blow out on the motorway!!!

“Never had one before – utterly terrifying.”

She added: “They were so brilliant and got us to safety and we are now on way home in taxi, shaken but safe , tow truck on way to car.

“It’s first have taken kids out without Derek too”.







(Image: Kate Garraway/Instagram)



Kate’s husband remains in hospital after being struck down with coronavirus in March.

Doctors warned Kate that Derek may never recover from the damage done to his body by Covid-19.

Kate Garraway last week confirmed that Derek watches her on TV from hospital and has opened his eyes.

The mum-of-two got emotional as she spoke about the moment he watched her on telly for the first since his battle began.

Doctors said Derek has a hole in his heart, needs kidney dialysis and is now diabetics following complications involving his pancreas.

The situation has left Kate and the kids devastated, but Kate recently vowed to ‘never give up’ on Derek.

She’s also been told by doctors that Derek could be in a coma for a year.