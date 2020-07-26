Kanye West Invites Paparazzi Inside Ranch House After ER and Ambulance Visit

WENN

The ‘Gold Digger’ rapper reportedly went to the hospital in Cody for anxiety on Saturday, July 25, but left after staying inside for about 10 minutes because of overcrowding.

Kanye West made a quick ER visit on Saturday afternoon, July 25, shortly after he apologized to his wife Kim Kardashian for his Twitter rant. The rapper went to a hospital in Cody, Wyoming reportedly for anxiety, but bailed out due to overcrowding.

In a picture obtained by TMZ, the 43-year-old star was seen entering the ER of the hospital. However, there were lots of people inside, so Kanye felt uncomfortable and left after 10 minutes inside. After he returned to his ranch, a short time later an ambulance arrived on the property.

According to the site, his people arranged for an ambulance to come to the ranch. EMTs checked his vitals, including heart rate and blood pressure, and determined he was not in danger and didn’t seem to need any further medical treatment.

After the ambulance left, Kanye surprisingly invited 4 paparazzi inside his ranch house. They reportedly were waiting for 2 hours before the GOOD Music founder came out for a few minutes. He allegedly told them he wanted the photographers to let him “control the narrative” and the camera guys left.

Just hours before, Kanye took to Twitter to taunt Joe Biden. “I CAN BEAT BIDEN OFF OF WRITE INS #2020VISION,” he tweeted earlier on Saturday. He added in a separate tweet, “I will beat Biden off of write ins.”

He later apologized to his wife Kim, writing, “I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me.” He added, “To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”

Kanye also had recently flown from Wyoming to San Francisco. It’s unknown why he went there, but he had returned to Wyoming earlier on Saturday.