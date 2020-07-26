Kanye West Apologized To Kim Kardashian For Tweets

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Updated 32 minutes ago. Posted 32 minutes ago

“I want to say I know I hurt you.”

Kanye West has publicly apologized to his wife, Kim Kardashian.


Robin Marchant / Getty Images

In a tweet sent yesterday afternoon, the 43-year-old wrote, “I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter.”

I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter.
I did not cover her like she has covered https://t.co/A2FwdMu0YU Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.

“I did not cover her like she has covered me,” he added. “To Kim, I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”

Last week, after announcing his supposed run for president, the rapper appeared distressed giving a speech at a rally in South Carolina. He cried on stage, made nonsensical claims about Harriet Tubman, and revealed that he and Kim had planned to abort their first child, North West.

After growing concern for his well-being from the public, Kim released a statement about Kanye — who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder — and his mental health, saying she hadn’t spoken out before out of respect for his privacy and need to protect their children.


Instagram: Kim Kardashian

You can read her full statement here.

As for Kanye, he’s currently on his ranch in Wyoming, where a few close friends have visited him, including Justin Bieber and Dave Chapelle.

THANK YOU DAVE FOR HOPPING ON A JET TO COME SEE ME DOING WELL DAVE YOU ARE A GOD SEND AND A TRUE FRIEND ALL LOVE 🕊

THANK YOU DAVE FOR HOPPING ON A JET TO COME SEE ME DOING WELL DAVE YOU ARE A GOD SEND AND A TRUE FRIEND ALL LOVE 🕊

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR