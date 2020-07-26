Kanye West Apologized To Kim Kardashian For Tweets

“I want to say I know I hurt you.”
Kanye West has publicly apologized to his wife, Kim Kardashian.
In a tweet sent yesterday afternoon, the 43-year-old wrote, “I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter.”
“I did not cover her like she has covered me,” he added. “To Kim, I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”
Last week, after announcing his supposed run for president, the rapper appeared distressed giving a speech at a rally in South Carolina. He cried on stage, made nonsensical claims about Harriet Tubman, and revealed that he and Kim had planned to abort their first child, North West.
After growing concern for his well-being from the public, Kim released a statement about Kanye — who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder — and his mental health, saying she hadn’t spoken out before out of respect for his privacy and need to protect their children.
As for Kanye, he’s currently on his ranch in Wyoming, where a few close friends have visited him, including Justin Bieber and Dave Chapelle.
