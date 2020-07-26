Justin Verlander out for season with elbow injury?

The Houston Astros have reportedly suffered a huge blow in the shortened 2020 season.

According to Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle, the Astros are set to rule ace pitcher Justin Verlander out for the remainder of the season with an elbow injury. No further details were available regarding the nature of the injury.

Verlander started Houston’s season opener Friday night without issue. He threw six innings, struck out seven, and allowed just three hits and two solo home runs. There were no obvious physical issues, his velocity was fine and he did not seem to have any concerns about his health after the game.

Houston’s unquestioned ace, Verlander is coming off a Cy Young season in 2019 that saw him post a 2.58 ERA and a 0.803 WHIP, striking out 300 batters in 223 innings. The 37-year-old had issues with both his groin and lat during spring training, but appeared to have put those behind him ahead of the regular year.

The Astros’ rotation gets much thinner without Verlander in it. Zack Greinke becomes the No. 1, but Lance McCullers and Josh James are nowhere near that level. This may prove to be a fatal blow to Houston’s championship ambitions.