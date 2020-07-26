JUST IN | All escaped Malmesbury prisoners rearrested

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola visiting Malmesbury prison.
PHOTO: Justice and Correctional Services Departmen
- All 68 Malmesbury prison escapees have been
rearrested, the Department of Justice said.
- Three were still at large on Saturday after 65 of
the 68 were rearrested speedily by the authorities.
- Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald
Lamola promised punishment for all escapees.
All prisoners who escaped from the Malmesbury
correctional facility in the Western Cape have been rearrested, the Department
of Justice said on Sunday.
“The Ministry of Justice and Correctional
Services confirms that all escapees in the Malmesbury correctional facility
have been rearrested,” Department of Justice spokesperson Chrispin Phiri
said.
He said Justice and Correctional Services Minister
Ronald Lamola thanked all role players and community members “for their
willingness to assist law enforcement agencies”.
He also thanked correctional services staff
“for restoring stability”.
RELATED | WATCH: Massive manhunt for escaped prisoners after
Malmesbury jail break
A manhunt was launched after the 68 awaiting trial
prisoners escaped from the prison after overpowering officials during their
exercise period at around 12:15 on Friday.
It is alleged that some escapees had vehicles waiting
for them outside the prison.
As of Saturday, 65 of the 68 escapees had been
rearrested.
reported that Lamola had said officials were
working around the clock to recapture the three prisoners still at large.
“Of the 68 escapees, 65 have been rearrested
and I would like to congratulate prison officials, the police and the local
armed response for their swift response in ensuring that the majority of the
escapees were arrested.”
Problematic inmates transferred
He said the department’s Emergency Support Team and
the police had worked around the clock to arrest them.
Lamola said on the day of the escape, the
correctional centre had 451 offenders and 20 officials on duty.
He said the escapees overpowered officials, took
the keys and locked three of them in a cell. They opened other cells before
escaping through the main entrance and over the roof.
During the incident, nine officials sustained minor
injuries and bruises. Lamola vowed that the escapees would be punished for
their actions.
He said some of the problematic inmates were
transferred out of the facility to maximum facilities in the region.