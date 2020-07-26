July meeting summary By

© . A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo



TOKYO () – The Bank of Japan must scrutinise how monetary policy should be shaped in an era where the world must co-exist with the coronavirus pandemic, a summary of opinions at the July meeting showed on Monday.

At the July rate review, many in the nine-member board also warned of risks to Japan’s economic outlook, including the chance that its recovery may be delayed and lead to job losses if the pandemic drags on, the summary showed.

The BOJ kept monetary policy steady at the July 14-15 meeting and maintained its view that the economy would gradually recover from the devastating blow from the pandemic.