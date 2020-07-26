Jockey Andrew Adkins to undergo surgery after horror fall at Rosehill

Aussie jockey Andrew Adkins will go under the knife on Sunday after his surgery was delayed when he was rushed to hospital following a horror fall at Rosehill on Saturday

Adkins fell from his horse Hot’N’Hazy coming down the home straight of the first race of the meet, causing both rider and horse to be shockingly trampled by their competitors.

The two-year-old colt trained by Danny Williams and was treated on the track but tragically had to be put down after sustaining a broken shoulder.

On Sunday Racing NSW provided an update on Adkins’ condition, confirming he still required surgery to fix a broken tibia and fibula that was delayed last night. Further, scans have also found he has seven fractured ribs.

“Andrew has also had scans of his chest showing 7 rib fractures and a pneumothorax which will need monitoring,” Racing NSW posted on Twitter on Sunday.

“Unfortunately, surgery was canceled last night due to other emergencies. His surgery has been rescheduled for this morning.”

Earlier this week trainer Danny Williams described Hot ‘N’ Hazy as the best horse he’s had in a decade.

It’s a terrible blow for connections of the two-year-old colt, who won a trial by 14 lengths on Monday.

Adkins posted from hospital that he was is in good spirits, despite the horrific incident.

“All good. There is a smile under the rona mask! Thanks everyone for the messages,” he wrote on Instagram.”PS: Green whistle is great.”

Fellow jockeys, including Tommy Berry, sprinted onto the track after the race to check on Adkins’ condition. He was attended to by paramedics at the track before being transported to hospital.

“The whole race was just carnage from start to finish,” fellow jockey Lousie Day said.

“Horses going everywhere.”

It’s the latest in a dreadful run of injuries for Adkins, who was badly hurt in a fall at Randwick last April, while he also suffered a broken wrist in an accident at his home last year.