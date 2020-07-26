Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 1.02% By .com

Matilda Coleman
.com – Israel stocks were lower after the close on Sunday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the lost 1.02%.

The best performers of the session on the were Delek Drilling LP (TASE:), which rose 14.60% or 56 points to trade at 444 at the close. Meanwhile, Delek Group (TASE:) added 3.72% or 289 points to end at 8066 and Azrieli Group Ltd (TASE:) was up 2.52% or 390 points to 15880 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Liveperson (TASE:), which fell 7.39% or 1040 points to trade at 13040 at the close. Nice Ltd (TASE:) declined 3.28% or 2290 points to end at 67590 and Gazit Globe Ltd (TASE:) was down 3.19% or 49 points to 1485.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 245 to 136 and 27 ended unchanged.

Shares in Gazit Globe Ltd (TASE:) fell to 5-year lows; falling 3.19% or 49 to 1485.

Crude oil for September delivery was up 0.66% or 0.27 to $41.34 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to hit $43.78 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.53% or 9.95 to trade at $1899.95 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was down 0.09% to 3.4115, while EUR/ILS rose 0.45% to 3.9764.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.37% at 94.300.

