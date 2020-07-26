Israel protests continue as thousands march against Netanyahu’s handling of the coronavirus

Thousands of people took to the streets in Israel on Saturday night, and the main protest took place in the capital Jerusalem in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s official residence.

Police said Sunday that more than a dozen people were arrested.

The protests have been going on for the past few weeks, sparked by what critics see as a government failure to deal with the coronavirus crisis after keeping the virus threat at bay.

The corruption charges against Netanyahu have further fueled the protests.

“Bibi, go home,” read a sign held by a protester. Another banner read “Everyone can see that the emperor has lost his clothes.”

Hundreds of protesters also gathered in front of Netanyahu’s beach house in Caesarea, in north-central Israel.

The prime minister told protesters on Thursday to avoid falling into “lawlessness, violence and police attacks,” and urged them to maintain Israel’s “dignity” by following health guidelines in the “war” against the coronavirus, which saw more. of 60,000 cases and 457 deaths in the country.

“Together we will fight and win,” he added.

Last week, police used water cannons to disperse crowds in Jerusalem.

After what has been called a hasty and erratic reopening of the economy in May, infections increased with the average number of new cases daily by 2,000.

The country’s economy has been hit by virus restrictions and the unemployment rate has soared to almost 20%.

Protesters say government financial aid offers have not been close enough, although the government recently announced new aid measures.

The protests took place in the shadow of Netanyahu’s corruption trial that resumed this month. Hearings will begin in January.

He is accused of fraud, breach of trust and taking bribes in a series of scandals.