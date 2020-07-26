Ireland Baldwin Posts Unedited Paparazzi Pics

“So bored and tired of the body shaming.”
You may know Ireland Basinger-Baldwin. She’s a model and the daughter of famous actor Alec Baldwin.
She slays on the regular on her ‘gram…
…with serve after serve.
Well, an even bigger serve was her posting pap pics of herself last week to show how lighting and angles can really affect a photo. “Yesterday’s paparazzi pics vs today’s,” she began her caption.
“Remember people! Lighting is everything and the media always wants to make people look like shit if they can. So bored and tired of the body shaming,” she continued. “Don’t we have enough going on in the world?”
“How do people still have time to cut others down? Also, I have razor bumps for days, I don’t have six-pack abs, and I am as white as snow — and I don’t give a fuuuuuuuuuuuck.”
“Let’s find better hobbies and encourage body positivity,” she ended the post.
For real though, every body is beautiful and should be celebrated.
Thank you, Ireland, for posting and for being a badass queen.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!