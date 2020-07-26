Intel's decision to consider outsourcing manufacturing heralds the end of an era in which the company, and the US, dominated the semiconductor industry (Ian King/Bloomberg)

Ian King / Bloomberg:
Intel’s decision to consider outsourcing manufacturing heralds the end of an era in which the company, and the US, dominated the semiconductor industry — – World’s largest chipmaker considers outsourcing manufacturing,nbsp; — Crucial technology expertise is shifting overseas, to TSMC
