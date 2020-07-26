Illegal Crypto Mining is Booming in the Republic of Abkhazia By Cointelegraph

Illegal Crypto Mining is Booming in the Republic of Abkhazia
The Republic of Abkhazia is witnessing a surge in crypto mining activities despite crypto-related activities being illegal since 2018. Customs have reported that mining hardware worth over $589,000 has crossed the border over the past six months.
According to Nuzhnaya Gazeta, importing crypto mining rigs remains legally permissible. Importers are required to pay taxes equal to 1% of the hardware’s worth and a VAT of 10%.
