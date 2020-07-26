IG Model Goes Viral, Shows The Giants Guns You Can Buy Legally In Louisiana!

The State of Louisiana is crazy – you can buy just about any gun that you can imagine in that State, legally.

A beautiful Instagram model is going viral, by showing off all the guns that people can buy in her State.

The woman posted a video of herself shooting an AK-47, a Tech-9, and even a flame thrower. Mere possession of those same firearms in a State like New York, would mean more than a decade in prison.

But in Louisiana they are perfectly legal.

Of course the people watching the video are only half interested in the guns. The other half are interested in the woman firing them:

Louisiana allows people over the age of 18 to virtually any gun you can think of, including assault rifles, and machine guns. And you don’t even need a permit to open carry.

Open carry of firearms in Louisiana is permitted without a permit, as long as the user is of at least 18 years of age and legally able to possess a firearm under state and federal law.

