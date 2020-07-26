How to watch Juventus vs Sampdoria: Live stream today’s Serie A football online

Juve currently sits at the top of Serie A with just three games left to play. A victory against Sampdoria today would put them out of reach of chasers Inter and Atalanta and see them secure their ninth consecutive Serie A title. Sampdoria have mathematically secured Serie A survival with a current points tally of 41.

Sampdoria travel to Turin as Serie A football continues today at the Juventus Stadium. Follow along with all of the action wherever you are with our Udinese vs Juventus live stream guide.

Juventus looked set to land the championship in their last outing at Udinese with a first-half lead in the game only to end up losing the game 2-1. Juve, in fact, have only won one of their last five league games which has allowed Atalanta and Inter to climb back into contention. A win for the Bianconeri tonight would put them seven points clear of second-place Inter with just two games remaining which would be enough to see them lift the Coppa Campioni d’Italia.

Sampdoria started poorly after the enforced season break with a string of three 2-1 defeats in June. La Samp’s fortunes changed in July, though, with Claudio Ranieri’s side recording five victories in their last seven games which has quelled any relegation fears.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Juventus vs Sampdoria no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Juventus vs Sampdoria: Where and when?

All eyes will be on Turin’s Juventus Stadium on Sunday for this match which is set to take place behind closed doors. Kick-off is at 9:45pm CEST local time.

That makes it a 8:45pm BST start in the UK with 3:45pm ET / 12:45pm PT being the time to tune in in the U.S.. For those watching the game from Australia, it’s a 5:45am AEST start on Monday morning.

Watch Juventus vs Sampdoria online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Serie A further down in this guide. If you’re intent on watching Juventus vs Sampdoria but find yourself away from home then you’ll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it’s likely to be geo-blocked.

If that sounds like your situation, then one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) is what you need. A VPN allows you to virtually change the IP address of your streaming device to one that is located back in your home country meaning you can watch the game as if you were sat at home.

VPN’s are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick,

Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN

now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.