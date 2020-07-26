How to use the noise cancellation feature in Google Meet for your online meetings

Background noise during an ongoing meeting can be quite distracting at times and to tackle this problem Google has recently rolled out the noise cancellation feature to Google Meet for G Suite Enterprise, G Suite Enterprise for Education, and G Suite Enterprise Essentials accounts.

As of now, the feature is currently available on web-only and is expected to make its way to mobile app version soon.

The noise cancellation feature on Google Meet uses Artificial Intelligence to remove non-stationary noises such as typing, door opening and closing and other background noises.

Here’s what type of noises Google Meet’s noise cancellation feature filters

The noise cancellation feature does not affect audio captured from screen sharing

The feature mostly filters out noises that do not sound like voices such as voices from another person speaking behind you or voices coming from TV does not get filtered.

If you want to enable this feature on Google Meet, follow out step-by-step instructions

1. Go to the Meet homepage



2. Click on the ‘Settings’ icon in the top right corner



4. Turn on Noise cancellation



Disclaimer: The noise cancellation feature is currently being rolled out in Australia, Brazil, India, Japan, and New Zealand in a phased manner. It might take some time to show up on your G Suite account. Also, all the G Suite accounts get controlled by the organisation itself, so the availability of the feature might also depend on that.

