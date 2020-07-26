So you’ve been searching everywhere for that charging case for your favorite Bluetooth earbuds, the Jabra Elite 75t, but it’s nowhere to be found. Not to worry, we’re here to help you through getting a replacement and your earbuds back to a full charge for your next adventure.

How to replace a Jabra Elite 75t charging case

While getting the replacement charging case for your Jabra Elite 75t can be simply purchased, you will need to sync your earbuds to the new case. Here’s how to do that.

Place your earbuds into the new case. Close the lids of the case to begin charging your earbuds. You may get a purple LED on the case while the firmware is updated. After one hour of charging and the LED has stopped flashing, the syncing is complete.

After you have successfully finished the process to sync your Jabra Elite 75t to the new case, everything should work as usual in the future. Also, the Jabra Elite Active 75t does not have a specific case for them. So, when purchasing the new case, it will work with both the Elite and Active Elite 75t earbuds.

Time to replace and recharge