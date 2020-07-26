Here’s what meteorologists are saying about this week’s coming extreme heat

After last week’s heat spell with high temperatures and sticky humidity, forecasts show that locations across southern New England, including Boston, may be facing another bout of extreme summer heat through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Record highs are predicted Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid- to upper 90s each day, the service said on Twitter.

“Peak readings expected on Monday where a few triple digit readings cannot be ruled out,” officials wrote, adding that an Excessive Heat Watch will be in effect Monday from noon to 8 p.m. 

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh also declared a heat emergency, effective Sunday through Tuesday, and issued multiple public heat safety tips. 

Select Boston Centers for Youth & Families will be open to the public as cooling centers on Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Monday and Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the mayor’s office

Here’s what other local meteorologists are saying about the upcoming oppressive heat:

Dave Epstein: ‘Last Boston reached 100° was July 2011. Could do it again Monday

Eric Fisher, WBZ and CBS News: ‘Roaster stretch. 3 straight days of 95F+ heat around Boston starts today

Shiri Spear, Boston 25 News: ‘Good luck beating the heat this weekend

Vicki Graf, Boston 25: ‘We could be close to challenging records in Boston

Denise Isaac, NBC10 Boston: ‘Excessive Heat Watch in effect from NH Seacoast to South Shore & CT River Valley-heat indices up to 109’

