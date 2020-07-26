Here’s what meteorologists are saying about this week’s coming extreme heat

After last week’s heat spell with high temperatures and sticky humidity, forecasts show that locations across southern New England, including Boston, may be facing another bout of extreme summer heat through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Record highs are predicted Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid- to upper 90s each day, the service said on Twitter.

“Peak readings expected on Monday where a few triple digit readings cannot be ruled out,” officials wrote, adding that an Excessive Heat Watch will be in effect Monday from noon to 8 p.m.

Heat wave for many locations across southern New England this weekend into early next week. Peak readings expected on Monday where a few triple digit readings cannot be ruled out. #mawx #ctwx #riwx pic.twitter.com/Bze6US4WTx — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 25, 2020

Get ready for a #heatwave Sunday thru Tue for much of #MA #RI #CT including the cities of #Boston, #Providence & #Hartford. #Record highs in the mid to upper 90s possible each day with the hottest temps likely on Monday with highs near 100! Monday night lows only 75-80. pic.twitter.com/4jkjN1NCRL — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 25, 2020

🌡️ Did someone say heat wave? Many spots in southern New England are in for 3-4 days of 90+ temperatures. Temps will be heating up each day, peaking on Monday #MAwx #CTwx #RIwx pic.twitter.com/vZam6Daqcv — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July , 2020

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh also declared a heat emergency, effective Sunday through Tuesday, and issued multiple public heat safety tips.

If you begin to feel overheated or if you’re having trouble breathing, find a shaded area that is 6 feet away from others and take off your face covering. Go to https://t.co/oG7TEBo3Zo for more information on heat safety. — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) July , 2020

Select Boston Centers for Youth & Families will be open to the public as cooling centers on Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Monday and Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the mayor’s office.

Here’s what other local meteorologists are saying about the upcoming oppressive heat:

Dave Epstein: ‘Last Boston reached 100° was July 2011. Could do it again Monday’

Last Boston reached 100° was July 2011. Could do it again Monday. pic.twitter.com/HH4my9Jped — Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) July 25, 2020

Pre-dawn temperatures Tuesday morning forecast to be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. This is at 5:00 a.m. folks. Tough days to be working outside the first few days of the upcoming week. pic.twitter.com/ikpHs5rGU8 — Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) July 25, 2020

Deep in the heart of Texas, 🎶 aka Eastern Mass. pic.twitter.com/N1XEa3NGb2 — Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) July 26, 2020

Eric Fisher, WBZ and CBS News: ‘Roaster stretch. 3 straight days of 95F+ heat around Boston starts today’

Roaster stretch. 3 straight days of 95F+ heat around Boston starts today pic.twitter.com/yZOI5vlBUl — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) July 26, 2020

Monday looks white hot…well into the 90s and an outside shot of a couple towns touching 💯 Heat wave starts tomorrow for inland towns, Sunday for the rest pic.twitter.com/NHe4F1nj4W — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) July , 2020

Shiri Spear, Boston 25 News: ‘Good luck beating the heat this weekend’

Good luck beating the heat this weekend. #newengland #mawx #nhwx @boston25 pic.twitter.com/0QzwQ8zqRM — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) July , 2020

Vicki Graf, Boston 25: ‘We could be close to challenging records in Boston’

It’s going to be hot Sunday! We could be close to challenging records in Boston – I’m forecasting a high of 94 degrees, the current record is 96 set back in 1989. pic.twitter.com/DF9Rn88ZfW — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) July 25, 2020

A few inland towns have reached 90 degrees, the sea breeze is keeping the coast slightly cooler right now. pic.twitter.com/mthhXfIQog — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) July 25, 2020

HEAT WAVE starts today for some folks across the interior. Highs will stay in the 90s through next Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/YEw25I8q2N — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) July 25, 2020

Denise Isaac, NBC10 Boston: ‘Excessive Heat Watch in effect from NH Seacoast to South Shore & CT River Valley-heat indices up to 109’