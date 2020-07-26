Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

Telus launches device called ‘Track+’ to locate pets, purses and other items

Rogers launches financing options for accessories including AirPods, Beats and more

Bell stops offering subsidized plans, now only does device financing

Government launches beta test program for COVID-19 contact tracing app

Bell to double rural internet download speeds, expand service to Atlantic communities

Telus now offering 20GB data deal for $80

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G coming to Canada August 7th

Bell offering $80 plans with 20GB of unlimited data

Rogers offering limited-time $80/20GB Infinite plan deal

Here’s what’s hitting and leaving Netflix Canada in August 2020

OnePlus Buds Review: It doesn’t get better for the price

Contest: Win a Bell Huawei P40 Pro!

Contest: Win a Bell TCL 10L!

Rogers reports 17 percent decrease in total revenue in Q2 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic

Canadian and global privacy watchdogs pen letter to video conferencing giants

68 percent of Canadians say proper tech makes home setups more productive than offices: study

Montreal hospital using Microsoft’s HoloLens to treat COVID-19 patients

Foreign affairs minister says no link between delayed Huawei 5G decision, detained Canadians

Samsung says it’s launching five devices at Unpacked

Telus wins Ookla’s ‘Fastest Mobile Network’ and ‘Best Mobile Coverage’ awards in Canada

Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst launches cybersecurity camp in Brampton, Ontario

Walmart Canada invests $3.5 billion to enhance online and in-store shopping

