Here's the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Isaac Novak
Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • Telus launches device called ‘Track+’ to locate pets, purses and other items
  • Rogers launches financing options for accessories including AirPods, Beats and more
  • Bell stops offering subsidized plans, now only does device financing
  • Government launches beta test program for COVID-19 contact tracing app
  • Bell to double rural internet download speeds, expand service to Atlantic communities
  • Telus now offering 20GB data deal for $80
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G coming to Canada August 7th
  • Bell offering $80 plans with 20GB of unlimited data
  • Rogers offering limited-time $80/20GB Infinite plan deal
  • Here’s what’s hitting and leaving Netflix Canada in August 2020
  • OnePlus Buds Review: It doesn’t get better for the price
  • Contest: Win a Bell Huawei P40 Pro!
  • Contest: Win a Bell TCL 10L!
  • Rogers reports 17 percent decrease in total revenue in Q2 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic
  • Canadian and global privacy watchdogs pen letter to video conferencing giants
  • 68 percent of Canadians say proper tech makes home setups more productive than offices: study
  • Montreal hospital using Microsoft’s HoloLens to treat COVID-19 patients
  • Foreign affairs minister says no link between delayed Huawei 5G decision, detained Canadians
  • Samsung says it’s launching five devices at Unpacked
  • Telus wins Ookla’s ‘Fastest Mobile Network’ and ‘Best Mobile Coverage’ awards in Canada
  • Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst launches cybersecurity camp in Brampton, Ontario
  • Walmart Canada invests $3.5 billion to enhance online and in-store shopping

