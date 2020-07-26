Here’s how your favourite Bollywood stars are keeping themselves fit during quarantine

The coronavirus pandemic has been pretty hard on every country in the world. Conditions have forced governments everywhere to impose a state of lockdown with the aim to reduce the rapid spread of the virus among humans. With everyone locked up at home, maintaining your fitness sure is hard and it must be even harder for Bollywood celebrities who are accustomed to a certain kind of lifestyle. But, some stars decided that, unlike their work, their fitness routine will not be taking a break. Check out how these stars managed to keep themselves fit during the lockdown.



























