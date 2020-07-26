Gulf dispute has gone on too long, U.S. envoy says on visit By



© . U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook speaks during a joint news conference with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir, in Riyadh



DUBAI () – U.S. Special Envoy Brian Hook said on Sunday a deep rift among Gulf Arab states had gone on for too long and he urged them to rebuild trust and unity.

Gulf states Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and non-Gulf state Egypt cut ties with Qatar in mid-2017 over accusations it supports terrorism. Doha denies the charges and says the bloc aims to infringe its sovereignty.

“The dispute has continued for too long and it ultimately harms our shared regional interests in stability, prosperity and security,” Hook told reporters from Doha after meeting Qatar’s foreign minister.