‘Gone with the Wind’ Star Olivia De Havilland Passes Away in Paris at 104

The “Gone With the Wind” star, who twice picked up the Best Actress Academy Award, passed away in her sleep at her home in Paris, France on Saturday (25Jul20), aged 104.

She recently spoke about death as she celebrated her birthday at the beginning of this month (01Jul20), explaining she was hoping to slip away while sipping champagne.

Speaking to Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper said, “If I must leave this life, I would like to do so ensconced on a chaise longue, perfumed, wearing a velvet robe and pearl earrings, with a flute of champagne beside me and having just discovered the answer to the last problem in a British crossword.”