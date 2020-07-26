‘Gone With The Wind’ star Olivia de Havilland dies aged 104 By

© . U.S. President Bush presents veteran actress Olivia de Havilland with a National Medal of Arts in Washington
LONDON () – “Gone With the Wind” star Olivia de Havilland, whose acting career included two Academy Awards, a victory over Hollywood’s studio system and a long-running feud with sister Joan Fontaine that was worthy of a screenplay, died on Sunday, the Hollywood Reporter said.
She was 104 and died of natural causes at her home in Paris, it said, citing her publicist.
