‘Gone With the Wind’ star Olivia de Havilland dies aged 104

Hollywood legend Olivia de Havilland, star of “Gone With the Wind”, died on Sunday at the age of 104 at her home in Paris.

New York-based publicist Lisa Goldberg said she dies peacefully of natural causes.

The doe-eyed actress beloved to millions as the sainted Melanie Wilkes in “Gone With the Wind,” also won two Oscars and was key to improving Hollywood’s contract system for actors.

Havilland was the sister of fellow Oscar winner Joan Fontaine, with who she had a troubled relationship.

During a career that spanned six decades, she also took on roles ranging from an unwed mother to a psychiatric inmate in “The Snake Pit.”

She also performed in a series of dramas, Westerns and period pieces, most memorably as Maid Marian in “The Adventures of Robin Hood.”

She was born in Tokyo on July 1, 1916, the daughter of a British patent attorney. Her parents separated when she was 3, and her mother brought her and her younger sister Joan, to Saratoga, California.

De Havilland’s own two marriages, to Marcus Goodrich and Pierre Galante, ended in divorce.