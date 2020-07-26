Garmin service outage stretches to multiple days after WastedLocker ransomware attack

Update, July 23 (2:50 pm ET) : The outage has been linked to a ransomware attack and is expected to continue for multiple days.

Update, July 25, (9 am ET) : According to reports, Garmin has been impacted by a widely-circulated WastedLocker ransomware attack thats encrypted the company’s servers worldwide.

If you’re having trouble syncing your phone with your Garmin smartwatch, it’s not your fault. Garmin Connect has been suffering an outage that has stretched on for multiple days, starting at around 11:30 p.m. ET on July 22 according to reports on Twitter.

How to get your data off of your Garmin watch

At first, the company tried to brush it as a maintenance issue that was being quickly addressed. As the hours stretched on, it eventually admitted it was suffering an outage that affected almost every consumer-facing area, including its app, site, and even customer support centers.

We are currently experiencing an outage that affects Garmin Connect, and as a result, the Garmin Connect website and mobile app are down at this time. — Garmin Fitness (@GarminFitness) July 23, 2020

It was later revealed by third parties that Garmin was affected by a ransomware attack, which makes far more sense considering the multi-day outage and minimal information provided by Garmin. Ransomware infects computer systems inside a company, encrypting the data and holding it hostage for compensation to the attackers.

After two days of its business being completely shut down, Garmin updated its website with a full description of the service outages. It also included a quick FAQ with more information on what can be expected during the ongoing outage. It says there is “no indication” customer activity or payment data has been compromised, and that when services return, watches will upload anything tracked locally during the outage. Thankfully, the “inReach” emergency services and messaging features of Garmin watches continue to work normally.

Everything is shut down, and there’s still no hint of a timeline for a return.

Interestingly, having Garmin’s backend service disrupted means that not only can you not use its cloud services, you can’t even sync your watch locally to the app. The outage is also keeping its forums and customer service offline; though we now know neither one is of much use because there is no fix for end users — we just have to wait for Garmin to figure things out.

If you have activities on your Garmin watch that haven’t yet been synced and you’d like to get them uploaded to another service, like Strava or Endomondo, you can do so manually using your computer.

Just plug your Garmin watch into your computer, and navigate to it as if it were a drive or SD card. (If you’re on a Mac, you’ll need to use the Android File Transfer tool — yes, really — to browse the files.) Look for the “Activity” folder, scroll to the bottom and find the latest “.fit” files, and drag the files you want over to your computer. Services like Strava will happily upload a .fit file and generate a complete activity identical to what you’d see if Garmin uploaded it through the app.