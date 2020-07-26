Fans Don’t Feel Bad About Justin Verlander’s Injury Because of Kate Upton

Instagram

It’s reported that the Houston Astros player is expected to sit out the entire season due to his injury, but he debunks the report by saying, ‘I’ll be able to return soon.’

It’s only natural to feel sorry to someone when they are faced with misfortune, but that thing does not apply to Justin Verlander. Instead of wishing him a speedy recovery after it’s been reported that he will have to sit out an entire MLB season due to his injury, many baseball fans don’t even show the slightest bit of sympathy because of a somewhat silly reason.

Report suggested that Justin was shut down by the Houston Astros on Sunday, July 26 due to a forearm strain and that he was expected to miss the rest of the season due to that. Justin himself has debunked the rumors by pointing out that he’d miss a few games, but not the entire season. “I’m hopeful that with some rest it will heal and I’ll be able to return soon,” he said on Twitter.

However, a lot of people apparently refused to feel bad for the baseball player because he has a beautiful wife such as Kate Upton by his side. “Well he goes home to Kate Upton he is still winning,” one said. “I mean, how bad of a life is, ‘I have to stay home and f**k Kate Upton instead of hanging out with 30 other sweaty guys who’re going to be getting drilled by opposing pitchers all year’, really?” another wrote.

“Anyone feeling bad for Verlander needs to remember that he gets to go home to Kate Upton,” someone similarly pointed out, while one other commented, “I don’t feel bad for him! he gets to score with kate upton while im over here yanking my own chain! heh maybe he should have used his arms instead of throwing crappy baseballs to feel up her huge knockers!!” There was also an individual who said, “I don’t feel bad for him, cause he’s married to Kate Upton.”