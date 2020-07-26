Home Entertainment Fans Defend Lana Del Rey As She’s Body-Shamed For New Look

Fans Defend Lana Del Rey As She’s Body-Shamed For New Look

You know singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey.


She typically rocks her signature brunette hairstyle:

Well, she recently switched it up to a newer, blonder look. She went to Blankenship Salon in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and I think she looks amaze:

Body shaming on Lana Del Rey is not funny. She is a human being, she ages like everyone. Stop thinking that she must look like ten years ago. She is no longer that girl, now she is happy and healthy that way.
#WeLoveYouLANA ❤


She looks like so happy and gorgeous, OMG:

Well, trolls decided to do what trolls do best and body-shame, critique, and make fun of her new look:


If you really need to see, you can click here.

Fans quickly came to her defense and got “#WeLoveYouLana” trending with positive tweets. It’s amaze:


People are fat shaming lana wtff shes the prettiest and baddest bitch ive ever seen periyat #WeLoveYouLANA

Talented, incredible, amazing, beautiful, fabulous, gorgeous, perfect, kind, bright,... : #WeLoveYouLana @LanaDelRey

no matter who says what, you are the most beautiful star in the universe. fucking people always talk empty.. all jealousy. but remember that you are strong. you are beautiful in every way. #WeLoveYouLANA @LanaDelRey

I’ll let this fan’s screenshot of Lana’s old tweet conclude this post. Just be nice. Bye.

