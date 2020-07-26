Everton 1 – 3 B’mouth

Bournemouth’s five-year stay in the Premier League is over despite a valiant effort on the final day as their 3-1 victory at Everton was not enough to avoid relegation.

Joshua King’s penalty put the Cherries ahead (13) before Moise Kean levelled for Everton with a simple tap-in four minutes before the interval.

Dominic Solanke restored Bournemouth’s lead with a fine header in first-half stoppage time before substitute Junior Stanislas extended the visitors’ lead with 10 minutes remaining.

But Aston Villa’s 1-1 draw with West Ham ensured there would be no dramatic escape for the south coast club, who return to the Championship.

Bournemouth finish 18th, one point fewer than Villa while Everton finish in 12th, the club’s worst league finish since 2004.

What’s next?

The 2020/21 Premier League season kicks off on September 12 2020, and will run until May 23 2021. The EFL has confirmed the Championship season will commence on the same weekend, with their regular seasons ending on the weekend of May 8 2021.

Premier League clubs have voted for the summer transfer window to open the day after the 2019/20 season ends – on Monday July 27 – and run for 10 weeks.