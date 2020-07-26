EU watchdogs warn that there is no grace period after Schrems II ruling and transfers of personal data from EU to US relying on Privacy Shield are now illegal (Natasha Lomas/)

Natasha Lomas / :
EU watchdogs warn that there is no grace period after Schrems II ruling and transfers of personal data from EU to US relying on Privacy Shield are now illegal — European data watchdogs have issued updated guidance in the wake of last week’s landmark ruling striking down a flagship transatlantic …
