Ethereum Racks Up Serious Numbers to Set Benchmarks By Cointelegraph

Put to Good Use: Ethereum Racks Up Serious Numbers to Set Benchmarks
Ethereum’s dominance as the preeminent smart contract blockchain platform has been boosted by the popularity of decentralized finance and decentralized applications tokens in 2020, with ERC-20 tokens now accounting for nearly half of the assets on the blockchain.
The smart contract platform has been in existence for just under five years and, in that space of time, has established itself as the blockchain of choice for DApp developers. Adding substance to that claim is data indicating that has overtaken as the blockchain with the highest daily settlement value.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.