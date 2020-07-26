Ethereum Price Rally to $370 Depends on Bitcoin’s Upcoming Weekly Close By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Ethereum Price Rally to $370 Depends on Bitcoin’s Upcoming Weekly Close

On Saturday (BTC) and Ether (ETH) price perked up as BTC briefly pushed above $9,700 and Ether set a 2020 high at $309.

The weekend surge comes as a bit of a surprise as weekends are typically marked by low trading volume and some traders avoid the markets due to the volatility that sometimes accompanies the weekly close.

Keep track of top crypto markets in real time here

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR