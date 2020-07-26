Ethereum Price Rally to $370 Depends on Bitcoin’s Upcoming Weekly Close By Cointelegraph

Ethereum Price Rally to $370 Depends on Bitcoin’s Upcoming Weekly Close



On Saturday (BTC) and Ether (ETH) price perked up as BTC briefly pushed above $9,700 and Ether set a 2020 high at $309.

The weekend surge comes as a bit of a surprise as weekends are typically marked by low trading volume and some traders avoid the markets due to the volatility that sometimes accompanies the weekly close.

