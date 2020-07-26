Ethereum Price Rally to $370 Depends on Bitcoin’s Upcoming Weekly Close By Cointelegraph

Ethereum Price Rally to $370 Depends on Bitcoin’s Upcoming Weekly Close
On Saturday (BTC) and Ether (ETH) price perked up as BTC briefly pushed above $9,700 and Ether set a 2020 high at $309.
The weekend surge comes as a bit of a surprise as weekends are typically marked by low trading volume and some traders avoid the markets due to the volatility that sometimes accompanies the weekly close.
Keep track of top crypto markets in real time here
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.