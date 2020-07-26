Ethereum Climbs 10% In a Green Day By .com

Ethereum Climbs 10% In a Green Day



.com – was trading at $315.76 by 04:44 (08:44 GMT) on the .com Index on Sunday, up 10.05% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 30.

The move upwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap up to $34.02B, or 11.49% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $135.58B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $300.33 to $315.96 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a rise in value, as it gained 29.54%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $10.91B or 15.51% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $234.5090 to $315.9561 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 77.81% from its all-time high of $1,423.20 set on January 13, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $9,722.1 on the .com Index, up 1.37% on the day.

Tether was trading at $1.0019 on the .com Index, a loss of 0.03%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $178.55B or 60.29% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $9.99B or 3.37% of the total cryptocurrency market value.