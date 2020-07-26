Ether Price Nears $300 as Bitcoin, DeFi Tokens Fuel New Bull Run By Cointelegraph

Ether Price Nears $300 as Bitcoin, DeFi Tokens Fuel New Bull Run
Ether (ETH) price has shown an incredibly strong performance this week, rising more than 22% since the start of the week and currently less than one dollar away from setting a new high for 2020.
As reported by Cointelegraph, the upcoming 2.0 upgrade and the explosive growth of the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector are being attributed to the current bullish sentiment surrounding the second-biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.
Keep track of top crypto markets in real time here
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.